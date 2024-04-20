Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 98 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 111.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

