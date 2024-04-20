Polymath Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,139.82 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and approximately $9,139.82 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00129535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09596388 USD and is up 14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,476.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

