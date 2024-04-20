Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,657.33

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,657.33 ($45.53) and traded as high as GBX 4,170 ($51.91). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,035 ($50.23), with a volume of 44,097 shares trading hands.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,210.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,664.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,011.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Renishaw Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 16.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is 5,671.64%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

