Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

