Reviewing KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) and Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and Eutelsat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eutelsat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.70%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Eutelsat Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -11.69% -0.15% -0.13% Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares KVH Industries and Eutelsat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and Eutelsat Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $132.38 million 0.73 -$15.42 million ($0.80) -6.17 Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eutelsat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Eutelsat Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals. It also provides TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; CommBox, ship-to-shore network management software for maritime communications; CommBox Edge, an advanced maritime network optimization and management solution; Starlink, a companion terminal for TracNet and TracPhone systems; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; and TracVision, a satellite television antenna system for vessels, recreational vehicles, buses, conversion vans, and automobiles. In addition, the company offers KVH Elite, a streaming service for leisure yachts; KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems; MOVIElink, a movie distribution solution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivery solution; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery solution; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivery solution; TVlink, a television programming delivery solution; and news from home, a digital newspaper service. It sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

