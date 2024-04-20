StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.