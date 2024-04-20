U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

