WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 13,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 55,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.