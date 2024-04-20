WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 13,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 55,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.