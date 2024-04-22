Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 490.9% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.65 and its 200-day moving average is $481.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

