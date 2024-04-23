1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 183,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,687. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

