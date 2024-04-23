3,682 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. 2,654,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

