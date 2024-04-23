Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $69.44

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

