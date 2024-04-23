Bachem Holding AG (BCHMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:BCHMF opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. Bachem has a 1 year low of $84.90 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

