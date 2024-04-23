Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.18

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $108.73, with a volume of 109470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

