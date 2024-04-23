Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $36,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.