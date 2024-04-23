Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371 ($29.29).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.11) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,236 ($27.62) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($23.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,331 ($28.79). The firm has a market cap of £38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,974.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.