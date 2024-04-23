ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
ConvaTec Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CNVVY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.
About ConvaTec Group
