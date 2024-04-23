Dero Price Hits $3.33 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $47.67 million and approximately $8,411.74 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00005042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,050.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.76 or 0.00767239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00127531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00042231 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00183946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00108200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

