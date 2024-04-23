Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DLR opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.