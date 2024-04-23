Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $2.67 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Fiserv makes up about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Fiserv Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

