ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENG opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47.
About ENGlobal
