Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $111,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $758.33. The company had a trading volume of 253,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $831.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $803.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.