Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFO opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

