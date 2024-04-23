Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,966,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,313,516. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

