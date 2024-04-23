Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GANX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

