Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GANX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GANX
Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Gain Therapeutics
In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.