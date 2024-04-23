GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

GEHC opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

