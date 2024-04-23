HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
