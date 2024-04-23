HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.