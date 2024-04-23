HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $6.40 on Tuesday, hitting $639.44. 334,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.48 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

