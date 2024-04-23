Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 174,017 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 677.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,017 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after buying an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $38,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O remained flat at $53.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,717,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.