Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,874 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 460,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,646. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

