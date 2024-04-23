iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1,120.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. 185,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

