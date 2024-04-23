Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $119.25 on Thursday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

