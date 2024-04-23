MARBLEX (MBX) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $101.34 million and $2.64 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,814,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,398,792 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,814,127 with 118,398,791.86546585 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.84151882 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,386,727.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

