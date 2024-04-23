Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. 112,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

