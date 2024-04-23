Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 16,333,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.73. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock worth $884,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

