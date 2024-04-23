MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

