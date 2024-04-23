Monument Capital Management Has $271,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

