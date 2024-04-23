MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $515.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

