National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 201,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,594. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

