PDS Planning Inc Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,471. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $423.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.