QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194,600.20 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. QUASA has a market cap of $194,600.20 and $688.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.73 or 0.99979662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008749 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00102357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144099 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $103.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

