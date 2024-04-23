RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

