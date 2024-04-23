RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

