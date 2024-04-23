Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after buying an additional 338,473 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.