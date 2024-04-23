StockNews.com Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.74. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile



EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

