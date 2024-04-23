Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSON opened at $16.83 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.