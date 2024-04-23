The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $157.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,689. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

