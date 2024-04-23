Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

