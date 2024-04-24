Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,705 shares during the quarter. Cadre comprises 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cadre worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Stephens raised their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.