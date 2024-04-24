Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 16,300 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 237,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $464.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

